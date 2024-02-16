Bay Area cat with screw in her paw rescued, will be available for adoption

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says they rescued a cat that had a screw screwed into her paw on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The HSTB rescue team trapped the cat, which was later given the name Daisy.

According to the team, Daisy was brought into surgery early Thursday morning. She was completely unable to use her front paw, but the team says they still got some cuddles.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The veterinarian was able to remove the screw from the cat's paw and treat it.

Once Daisy is healed, she will be available for adoption. According to the team, Daisy was named for her "beautiful colors and incredible personality."

It's unknown how the screw got screwed into her paw.

