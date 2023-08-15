Bay Area diaper banks providing parents with free diapers, looking for donations

article

As parents know, babies can use up to a dozen diapers a day.

Since the pandemic, the price of diapers has been shooting up - and it's causing a lot of headaches for families. The National Diaper Bank Network says nearly half of U.S. families are struggling to afford diapers right now, and diaper need across the country is continuing to rise.

But there is help. In Hillsborough County, the Junior League of Tampa has a diaper bank and in Pinellas County there’s the Babycycle diaper bank.

Both help provide free diapers and are always looking for donations.

For more information about Babycycle, click here.

For more information about the Junior League of Tampa has a diaper bank, click here.