Bay Area leaders look to connect Tampa International with St. Pete-Clearwater airports

The Brief Tampa International Airport (TPA) could be nearing its capacity to expand, according to Commissioner Harry Cohen. The commissioner is proposing a potential solution to expanding regional air travel by partnering with St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE), creating a high-capacity link between the two airports. Cohen envisions using TPA’s people mover system to connect the airports across the rebuilt Howard Frankland Bridge. Leaders like Cohen and Mayor Jane Castor see this as a gateway to bringing Brightline high-speed rail to Tampa Bay.



As Tampa International Airport prepares to add 16 new gates with the completion of Airside D, some officials believe the airport is approaching the limits of its expansion and are now floating bold regional solutions.

What we know:

Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen says TPA’s planned growth is nearing the edge of what its current footprint can support. To meet the region’s growing air travel demands, he’s proposing a strategic partnership with St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE).

Cohen says a regional model, with TPA focusing on major carriers and PIE on low-cost airlines, could more efficiently handle the area’s future needs.

"If you really made the two airports work in symbiosis with each other," Cohen said, "it would be absolutely necessary to have a link between them."

OTHER NEWS: Grady Judd: 8 arrested in cross-country multi-million-dollar fraud investigation

That link, he says, could be TPA’s own people-mover system extended across the newly rebuilt Howard Frankland Bridge. The bridge now includes infrastructure to support rail lines, which could make this connection feasible.

"When you start thinking about the possibilities that all those connections portend," Cohen added, "you really have some options in terms of revolutionizing the way that people move through the region."

Why it Matters:

Cohen believes this vision could also jumpstart long-stalled efforts to bring Brightline high-speed rail to Tampa Bay. The private rail company is currently seeking $400 million to connect Orlando to Tampa, a route that could transform regional transit.

"It is so much easier to get federal and state dollars for transportation projects when you have something already there that you’re building onto," Cohen said, "rather than starting from scratch."

What they're saying:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who sits with Cohen on the county’s Aviation Authority Board, strongly supports the proposal.

"We are really behind the curve when it comes to our transportation issues, especially mass transit," Castor said. "So having Brightline connect Orlando to Tampa is going to be a game-changer."

ALSO READ: Dog found abandoned in cage on side of I-275

She noted that I-275 has the space needed to accommodate the high-speed rail’s path into downtown Tampa.

"It is a win-win for everyone," she said.

What we don't know:

There’s currently no set timeline for bringing Brightline to Tampa, and early estimates suggest the project could take a decade or more to complete.

It’s also unclear how soon a cross-bay airport connector could become a reality, or whether funding for such a people mover extension is viable in the near term.

What's next:

TPA will complete Airside D in the coming years. If regional leaders can unite behind a joint airport strategy and secure state and federal transportation dollars, a new era of mass transit and air travel could be on the horizon for Tampa Bay.