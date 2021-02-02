Bay Area NFL star joins fellow 'gladiators' spreading faith through song

Henry Lawrence wears part of Tampa's Super Bowl history on his finger.

In his 13-year career with the Raiders, the Palmetto native won three Super Bowl championships, including the first Super Bowl that Tampa hosted back in 1984.

"Just being home, and plus it was the first one too. It was sweet. It was real sweet," said Lawrence.

It was a different time for the big game.

"When we played it, the tickets were 50 bucks, maybe 60 bucks. They had events but nothing of the grandeur that they have now," Lawrence continued.

Now Lawrence is part of another team sharing their gift of music. He's a member of the NFL Players Choir.

Advertisement

"It's exhilarating the camaraderie with those guys. Those guys are gladiators and they're standing up there praising the Lord. They're saying it's alright to claim Jesus. It's alright, you know, because he claimed us and I think it's a great thing," Lawrence offered.

Their performance will be televised on BET on February 6 during Super Bowl week as part of a gospel celebration benefitting the American Cancer Society.

"I think that one of the biggest things it gives is hope when young kids and older people look up there at that stage and see those gladiators up there praising the Lord, and I think that is the most critical thing about it," Lawrence said.

His glory is now off the field, but more widespread.

"Love just pours out all over the place," he added.