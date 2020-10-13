Bay Area non-profit changes tactics to keep helping kids during pandemic

Looking around the Clothes to Kids store, you would think it would cost a pretty penny to shop here.

"Our mission is to provide new and quality used clothing to low-income and in-crisis school-age children free of charge," said Jennifer Jacobs, executive director of Clothes to Kids.

Clothes to Kids does just that -- provides free clothes to kids on free or reduced lunch at school.

"They get a pair of shoes. They get five new pairs of socks, five new pair underwear, four bottoms, five tops, and if the kid is at a uniform school, it will also include up to two uniform tops and two uniform bottoms."

Over the years, they have helped give away more than 160,000 wardrobe ensembles – that’s as many as three million individual articles of clothing.

Due to COVID-19, parents and students weren’t allowed into the store. So they started packing the ensembles into to-go bags, and it’s been a hit.

They were able to distribute 2,200 of the bags over the summer, and so far this fall, they’ve handed out 4,000 back-to-school bags.

“We realize that curbside and to-go is working. Our families are able to come and pick it up when it’s convenient for them.”

Clothes to Kids is not only helping students look good, but helping their self-esteem as well, Jacobs added.

“When you know that you’ve giving something to a kid who really needs it, there’s nothing better.”

The organization wasn't able to hold its fundraiser event this year because the pandemic, so they decided to have a sign campaign to help raise money for shoes.

LINK: For more information on ho you can help, visit www.ClothesToKids.org.