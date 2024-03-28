Bay Area non-profit creates opportunities for jobs for those with disabilities

A Tampa Bay area non-profit is breaking down barriers and creating pathways to jobs for people with disabilities.

Chef Brent Belcher recently taught his students the art of making an omelette. He said teaching them is rewarding as it gives them a leg up and an introduction to a workplace.

The young adults he's teaching are participating in Hope Services culinary arts program. The project works with people with disabilities to help them find jobs.

"We offer employment services for the first 90 days of your employment," said Cindy Bray, the executive director for Hope Services. "We track your employment. We offer supported employment services. Those are for those that maybe have a little more struggle becoming employed. That's six months that we'll track your employment."

The non-profit provides a variety of training opportunities beyond just culinary instruction.

"Construction, hospitality is some of the things that we offer, too. We offer vocational evaluations," Bray said.

Bray founded the organization 21 years ago not only to support her daughter, who lives with disabilities, but to assist others in similar situations.

"I wanted to also spread the joy of helping others to become successfully employed," she explained.

Her hard work is paying off. They've placed thousands of students in jobs.

"A lot of the research shows that they actually are better employees than typical employees, because they just seem to last longer and just be more committed to the job," said David Caldis, the executive director of operations at Hope Services.

Michael Peters was born with cerebral palsy. He's one of those success stories, working as a receptionist for a local business.

"It just gives me a sense of purpose and a reason to get up in the morning," said Peters. "And that's what makes it so rewarding."

"It brings joy to my heart," said Bray. "It really does, because hope gives us a positive future."

The organization is having a free prom celebrating for those 18 years and older living with disabilities next month. It's called "Dance your Dream."

For more information, visit hopegetsjobs.com/dance/#registration or email office@hopegetsjobs.com.

