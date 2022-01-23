Bay Area opens cold weather shelters as temperatures begin to drop

With temperatures across the Bay Area expected to drop below 40 degrees with wind chill, several counties are opening cold weather shelters on Sunday for those who are homeless or who live in homes without adequate heat.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.



Fire officials also recommend using caution when heating homes, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County is partnering with The Portico and Amazing Love Ministries to provide limited-capacity cold weather shelters for adults. The shelters will have a limited capacity and will comply with social distancing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each resident who chooses to take advantage of cold weather shelters will be screened upon entry.

Residents and volunteers will be required to wear a face-covering while inside the shelter, and one will be provided if they do not have one. Meals will be served in single-serve containers.

The Portico

1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa FL, 33605

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL, 33602

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Metropolitan Ministries and Tampa Crossroads are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below. Phone lines turned on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Individuals and families can call (813) 209-1176. Individuals and couples without children can call (813) 702-0850.

The availability of motel vouchers will be limited because of a busy event weekend.

Pasco County

The Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County shelter will open Sunday at 5 p.m. and close Monday, January 24 at 8 a.m.

To make sheltering arrangements, you must call (727) 842-8605, ext. 6 by 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County is partnering with the Salvation Army to open a cold-weather shelter on Sunday, Jan. 23, with intake beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

The Salvation Army – Center of Hope,

1400 10th St., Sarasota

Opens at 7 p.m.

100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Opens at 5 p.m.