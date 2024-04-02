Bay Area non-profit helping kids get free clothes: 'It's like a regular store'

article

Buying everything a child needs can add up fast, and it can be tough for families on a tight budget.

But there is a place where they can get help with getting their children's clothes.

"The cool thing about this place, it's like a regular store," shared Jean Brennan.

Brennan likes volunteering at Clothes To Kids. And she's seen first-hand the need for a place like this.

"I was a teacher, so I saw the children who came in with nothing," said Brennan. "So, this means a lot to me to be able to help kids to get what they need."

Clothes To Kids started more than 20 years ago when two friends came together to buy a jacket for a student who didn't have one.

"We started in 2002 with a purple coat on a cold morning," said Jennifer Jacobs, Executive Director of Clothes To Kids. "And that one purple coat turned into more than 210,000 wardrobes over 22 years."

And the need hasn't stopped.

"We have seen gradual increase every single year. And this pass year, in 2023, we served more than 16,411 wardrobes, which was a record-breaking year for us," Jacobs explained.

To help keep up with the demand, the non-profit needs assistance.

"We need our community to help us. We need our community to help us in donating clothes. Running clothing drives, monetary support. And through their volunteerism," Jennifer stated.

They need more clothes because each child receives a free week's worth of school clothes.

"When they come and shop with us, they can select a pair of shoes, five new pairs of socks, five new pairs of underwear, four bottoms, five tops, a dress, a jacket in season and fun accessories as we have those available," Jacobs said.

Clothes To Kids not only helps students look good but also boosts their self-esteem, ensuring they have a successful school year.

On Thursday, April 4 they are having a fund-raising event at Armature Works.

For more information about Clothes To Kids, click here.

