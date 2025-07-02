Bay Area prepares for July 4 celebrations as storms threaten events

The Brief Tampa police and city leaders are working on safety preparations ahead of what’s expected to be a rainy July 4. Organizers in charge of Bay Area celebrations told FOX 13 that festivities are still a go as of right now, but they will be closely monitoring the forecast moving forward.



Tampa police and city leaders are working on safety preparations ahead of what’s expected to be a rainy July 4.

"We have extra officers out there just to make sure that traffic flows properly and that nobody is drinking and driving," Ruth Cate, Tampa police assistant chief of operations, said.

The backstory:

TPD takes cases of driving and boating under the influence very seriously.

On Wednesday, the department released body cam video from a DUI arrest over the weekend where officers watched as a driver attempts field sobriety tests.

Tampa PD is asking everyone to make smart and responsible decisions this holiday weekend, especially in potentially rainy weather.

"So the roads will be wet, and we just need people to have a little extra patience," Cate added. "Just be aware of your surroundings and just give yourself a little extra time to get there."

What they're saying:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor addressed the potential for wet and flooded roads in a message posted to social media Wednesday.

The mayor reminded residents that stormwater crews are working hard to make sure drains are clear and all systems are working properly.

"But I also want everyone to know that stormwater systems around the world are built to a certain capacity," Castor said in the video. "And so, the longer it rains and the harder it rains, there will be flooding."

Dig deeper:

We reached out to organizers of several Fourth of July celebrations across the Bay area and asked what impact – if any – the forecast is having on plans. Here’s what they had to say:

Friends of the Riverwalk on Boom by the Bay in Tampa

"The festivities are still a go. We are monitoring the weather closely. The boat parade and water ski show are rain or shine. There will be fireworks at Sparkman at 9 PM as well. If anything should change, we will update our website and social media platforms."

City of St. Petersburg on the Fourth at St. Pete Pier

St. Pete’s Fourth of July Fireworks show is weather permitting. All updates regarding the City’s Fourth of July events will be shared via the City’s social media channels (@StPeteFL). These updates will include information about any delays or cancellation of the show. We encourage residents to monitor those pages for event updates.

Legoland on Red, White & Boom

"At this time, all plans for Red, White & BOOM are marching forward as scheduled. We are closely monitoring the forecast and will make any weather-related decisions day-of."