Study ranks the Bay Area as one of the most dangerous in America for pedestrians

The Bay Area is near the top of a deadly list after being ranked as one of the most dangerous places to take a walk in the nation.

Four different fatal pedestrian-vehicle crashes across Polk, Pasco and Hillsborough counties happened within hours of each other on Saturday night.

The lives lost are once again shining a light on the fact that the Bay Area has some of the highest pedestrian-crash-related deaths in the entire country.

Map illustrating deadliest places for pedestrians in America. Source: Smart Growth America

Late last year, the urban development advocacy group Smart Growth America released a report that analyzed pedestrian death data by calculating pedestrian deaths per 100,000 residents between 2016 and 2020.

It ranked the Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater area as the fourth most dangerous place to take a walk in the nation, with 3.5 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people.

Some of the major issues contributing to this troubling trend in this area have been an increase in jaywalking mixed with high speeds.

Law enforcement vehicle and crimes scene tape at scene of crash.

Advocates say a lot of the major roadways are structured to move cars quickly, and on highways like U.S.19, crosswalks can be several blocks apart, so pedestrians are crossing where they shouldn't.

Better lighting is also needed on roadways, as more pedestrian fatalities happen at night compared to daylight hours.

All of the crashes from over the weekend are being investigated.