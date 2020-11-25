Bay Area residents share gratitude as 2020 comes to a close

article

Despite the crazy year 2020 has been, people across the Tampa Bay area have plenty to be thankful for.

"I'm just thankful for being alive after all we've gone through especially at my age," said Mike Grant.

Health and family were some of the most popular responses. Speaking of family, Catharine Smith is thankful to have added a new puppy in 2020 that is appropriately named Brady.

"Because Tom Brady joined the Bucs had to name him that," Smith said.

USF student William Luebben didn't let remote learning slow him down in 2020.

"I finished with all A's or I'm about to. it was interesting attending class on my laptop in my apartment all semester," he said.

Bravo to Luebben, but don't forget to get outside like George Covely.

"I'm thankful for the nice weather in Florida and I enjoy riding my motorcycle," he told FOX 13.

And there's something else that he's thankful for.

"I like FOX News the best," he added. That's something we at FOX 13 are thankful for.

