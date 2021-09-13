Bay Area shelters take in hundreds of animals displaced by Ida

article

Bay Area rescue groups traveled to Louisiana and Mississippi to pick up hundreds of animals that survived Hurricane Ida and bring them back to the Bay Area for another chance at a forever home.

The Florida Association of Animal Welfare worked with 11 shelters in Florida, including the Humane Society of Sarasota County and Cat Depot, to save 94 dogs and 175 cats.

Some of them are only puppies or kittens. They will all soon be up for adoption and they’re looking for a good home and family.

"It’s the reason that we are here to help our community partners, local in Florida and beyond. It’s great to know where they have come from and to see them here in our shelter, snuggling up on their beds, eating their treats, and it’s awesome to see the changes in the dogs in the coming days," said Rebecca Gustafson, the senior director of operations Humane Society of Sarasota County.

PREVIOUS: Hurricane Ida dogs arrive in Bay Area, ready for adoption

Many of the shelters the animals came from lost power or had damage after the hurricane moved through.

Cat Depot and the Humane Society of Sarasota County said it was important to help them, knowing the destruction of hurricanes first-hand.

LINK: For more information on adopting one of the rescued pets or helping the efforts of the shelters, visit https://www.hssc.org/.