Bay Area teachers reducing stress with 'Hug-A-Dog' program

Teaching school can be a very stressful profession with long hours and lots of paper work. However, a local non-profit is trying to reduce the stress teachers face.

Dogs are a welcome sight for faculty and staff at Thonotosassa Elementary School.

"I love dogs, and they are supposed to be here to help reduce stress and I have plenty of stress," laughed Louise Ward, teacher.

"My kids are at P.E. and I just needed a break," shared Shannon Moats, teacher. "And it's always nice to visit with the puppies when I get a break and I get to come in and get some unconditional love."

The four-legged friends are part of a non-profit called Kids and Canines. Their main goal is to empower kids by teaching them important life skills while they receive the therapeutic benefit of training a dog.

On this day, they're on a very special mission: providing comfort for teachers with their "Hug-A-Dog" program.

"Everybody can use a little bit of mental health day," said Kelly Hodges with Kids and Canines. "And today, we're able to bring the dogs in just to kind of help and thank our teachers for all the hard work they do."

The simple act of petting a dog can provide an instant mood boost, helping teachers to relax and recharge.

"It's very nice to come in and spend some quality time with the puppies and it kind of relieves some stress and I can kind of go back and be the best teacher I can be," Moats explained.

"Allows them a chance to take that break away from paperwork and whatever else needs to be completed, and just center and regroup and have some fun," shared Dr. Erin Smith, a psychologist for Hillsborough County Schools.

It's a break that helps teachers finish the school year strong.

"Just to be able to have some time to de-stress, to have some mindful minute, just to kind of just debrief and just kind of reset for the day," Smith said.

The four-legged friends are a welcome sight.

"Something about a dog's tail wag or coming over to greet you," said Hodges. "That just makes everybody feel good."

The innovative approach is a shining example of how a community organization can make a real difference. Kids and Canines hopes to expand their program to more schools in the Bay Area.

During the summer months, they offer a summer camp for kids who love dogs and want to learn tips on how to take care of them and train them.

