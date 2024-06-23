Bay Area woman's artwork inspired by her travels on display at Tarpon Springs gallery

For Cynthia Maus, the COVID pandemic brought a focus back to her artwork. She started working on landscapes from memory.

"These ideas just started flooding into my head," shared Maus. "And it was really, memories of all these places I had been."

Those paintings done in an impressionistic style are now featured in the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery throughout the month of June.

Maus isn't new to the art world, having studied in New Orleans at the Center for Creative Arts, but the lockdown gave her a different focus. It was a chance to revisit places she knew and loved from her past.

READ: Explore Florida's natural beauty at Creative Pinellas' Flora & Fauna exhibit

"A lot of it had to do with drama, color, composition," she stated. "I wanted it to sing, come off of the canvas and sing. So I realized that these are like little thank you notes to God, postcards and thank you notes."

In the artwork, she recalled that she found a freedom to escape back into those places she loved, and now, post-pandemic she enjoys sharing those scenes and settings with others.

"I do hear people who say that 'This reminds me of a place that I've been' and it makes me feel so good," she admitted.

To see Cynthia Maus's artwork, it is on display at the "Back Wall Exhibit" in Tarpon Springs. That gallery changes every month with a new artist. For more details click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter