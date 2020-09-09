BayCare resuming limited hospital visitation; COVID-19 patients excluded

article

People can finally visit patients being treated at BayCare hospitals. The health system is resuming limited visitation five months after closing its facilities to guests.

BayCare said most patients will only be able to have one visitor, who is at least 18 years old, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There are, however, a few exceptions.

Extended hours are allowed for patients in the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units. The same goes for women in labor and newborns.

BayCare is still banning visitors for COVID-19 patients.

Visitors must also agree to get their temperatures checked, answer screening questionnaires, and wear masks at all times.

