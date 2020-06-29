BayCare's COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Tropicana Field quickly reaches capacity on opening day

article

Those in Pinellas County have a new coronavirus testing option with a drive-through site opening up at Tropicana Field. There was an obvious demand as lines formed two hours before it officially opened Monday -- and officials say they reached capacity within the hour of opening.

Officials said the goal of the new testing site is to expand testing and cut down on long wait times.

Last week, BayCare closed its drive-through testing site in Carillon Parkway in order to open one at Tropicana Field. The decision came after demand for testing tripled, and huge lines started blocking traffic and entrances for other businesses.

The Tropicana Field site will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. On Monday, BayCare says they will be able to accommodate 600 people. The capacity may change in the coming days, and depending on the amount of supplies.

Advertisement

No appointments are needed, but BayCare says patients are encouraged to bring a referral for testing from a medical provider. Anyone who doesn't will be screened based on CDC prevention guidelines.

The testing entrance is in Lot 2. Vehicles will be directed to enter at 3rd Avenue South.

“We will be in Lots 1 and 2, and thru collaboration with our community partners, we’ve got space set aside there, to move people thru the lines,” said Keri Eisenbeis, the vice president of BayCare’s government and community relations. “It’s very much set up like our other drive-through sites.”

The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Thursday. The site will be closed Friday, July 3.

Next week, BayCare says they plan to shift to an 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. schedule, Monday through Friday.

Head over to BayCare's website for more information.

Separately, Community Health Centers of Pinellas is providing COVID-19 testing, including those who could be asymptomatic. Appointments are preferred. More information can be found here.