Bayfront Health security guard accused of stealing patient’s wallet and going on Walmart shopping spree

Police arrested a hospital security guard after investigators say he took a patient’s debit card and bought items at Walmart.

Irvin Green, 29, has been charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

On February 12, motorcyclist Carlos Roman was seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of Belcher Rd. and 126th Ave. N in Largo. He was taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg in an ambulance.

READ: 14-year-old with loaded gun arrested at Palmetto High School after trying to dodge weapon detector: PPD

"During that transport, his belongings were transferred to Bayfront, and his belongings were placed in a secure location," Sgt. Alexander Matson, spokesperson for the Pinellas Park Police Department explained.

Exterior of Bayfront Health sign.

Roman eventually got his belongings back and quickly realized some of his items were missing.

"He contacted us and reported that his credit card had been stolen, as well as $100 from his wallet during his stay at the hospital," Matson said.

READ: Man who just got out of jail threatens to blow up house; creates a standoff

Investigators determined that while Roman was in the hospital, his debit card was used at a Walmart on U.S. Highway 19.

Police say Irvin Green was caught on camera using the victim's credit card at an area Walmart.

According to PPPD, store surveillance video shows a man using Roman’s debit card at the self-checkout to buy almost $160 in merchandise and gift cards.

Police told FOX 13 this surveillance video helped them identify the suspect as Green, who had access to the victim’s belongings while the victim was being treated in the emergency room.

READ: Video: Man attacks another man inside St. Pete restaurant

"Bayfront has been very cooperative with us, helping to make sure that we got justice for this victim. The security staff there was very helpful with the investigation," Matson said. "To my knowledge, there are no other victims. But it is always a possibility."

Irvin Green mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Green was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

We’ve reached out to Bayfront Health and asked for a comment.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter