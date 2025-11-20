Bayshore High School assistant football coach accused of soliciting another student for sex

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Just hours after bonding out of jail, a high school football coach in Manatee County is facing another charge for soliciting a juvenile for sex.

Timeline:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Lagarius Spikes, 42, an assistant football coach at Bayshore High School, made sexually explicit comments toward a 15-year-old student and solicited her for sexual acts while in his office.

During the investigation, the student said Spikes had expressed his desire to engage in sexual acts with her back on Nov. 12 and had made sexual comments to her since August.

Spikes was arrested at his home Wednesday night, just hours after he had bonded out of jail for the same charge involving a 16-year-old student at the school, MCSO said.

What's next:

Spikes faces a charge of soliciting sexual battery by an authority figure involving a victim under the age of 18.