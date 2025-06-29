Beach scholarships encourage the next generation of conservationist

The Brief From beach cleanups to restoration projects, Blue-Green Connections has a goal to help preserve Florida’s Gulf Coast. The non-profit organization started a scholarship to help fund the next generation of conservationists. They’ve given those scholarships out to three Tampa Bay Area recipients.



Blue-Green Connections began with the purpose of helping to maintain and promote sustainable use of natural resources like the Gulf Coast of Florida.

As part of their mission, they work with cities and counties along the Gulf to maintain natural shorelines and beach areas, to clean those areas up following storm events or large public events, and to help encourage natural habitats for the wildlife that makes those areas special for visitors.

The backstory:

Recognizing the work of the next generation is an important part of building a lasting legacy. Paige Konger Henry, President of Blue-Green Connections, wanted to encourage high school and college students to join their cause of preserving the Gulf Coast.

"We need to get the public behind this incredible ecology," she said of the Gulf Coast, "One project I really wanted to do was a scholarship."

The application process matched similar scholarships students can apply for, but the staff at Blue-Green Connections were looking for students committed to beach conservation and related causes.

"I started beach cleanups when I was around 5," admitted recipient Lynsey Stickrath, "I’ve always really loved wildlife and the ecosystem. I know that I want to dedicate a large portion of my life towards helping wildlife... Little things make big changes."

Another recipient drew attention for her innovation and ideas to empower people to clean up after themselves.

"Me personally, one of the biggest things that I’ve done for the environment is I created Beach Clean-up stations at Sunset Beach Treasure Island that are reusable," shared recipient Aubrey Skinner, "So that people can grab a bucket, fill it up, dump it and put it back."

That passion for the environment is a part of the attributes that the team at Blue-Green Connection is looking for in the submissions of potential recipients.

"I really hope that we can relieve some of the financial burden that students face today," admitted Konger Henry, "Especially ones that are going into such important work like protecting our Gulf Coast."

What's next:

To learn more about Blue Green Connections, you can visit their website.

To apply for the Hope for the Future Scholarships, click here.

