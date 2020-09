A pedestrian has passed away following a deadly crash in Sarasota, deputies said.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Bee Ridge Road. The roadway will be closed for several hours during the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the crash involved a Ford F-150 truck. The pedestrian has not been identified.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.