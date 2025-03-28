Beer Can Island rebuild to start this year with new docks, concert area

The Brief Beer Can Island could be on track for a revival. The island was severely damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton last fall, and owners are now working to reopen it. As the island was wiped out, so was a major code violation case with Hillsborough County.



Beer Can Island, a popular Tampa Bay area hotspot known for its lively boat parties and vibrant atmosphere, is on track for a revival.

The island, once a hub for boaters across Tampa Bay, was severely damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton last fall, leaving many wondering what the future held for this beloved hangout spot.

PREVIOUS: Beer Can Island Tampa goes up for sale, closes to the public: ‘All good things must come to an end’

Dig deeper:

However, after months of hard work, the owners are making significant strides toward reopening, with exciting plans in the works to bring Beer Can Island back better than ever.

"We’ve worked very hard over the last couple of months to clean up the island, get it into compliance, and make sure it's a good place for people to come back to," said Cole Weaver, the CEO of Pine Key.

The backstory:

But as the island was wiped out, so was a major code violation case with Hillsborough County.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The case, which had lingered for six years, was dismissed this week after the structures at the heart of the dispute (a tiki hut and two sheds) were destroyed by the storms.

"It’s been a very complex situation to deal with," Weaver explained. "It's not like Tampa has ever had another island like this to zone or to figure out."

What's next:

Now, the owners have shifted their focus to the island's future, leaving former plans to sell it for $14 million. Plans include building a safer dock for boaters, adding a new food and beverage area, and even a small concert space to host live events.

MORE: Study reveals states with the most overcrowded homes in the US

What they're saying:

"I would love going if it gets built," said boater Brennan Seals.

Fellow boater Bronson Hall added, "I was really sad when I heard the news that they were going to sell it. But hearing this news that it's coming back, I’m thrilled. And even better, they’re going to host concerts. That’s going to be amazing."

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with the Pine Key CEO as well as boaters.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: