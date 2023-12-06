Best cities for singles named in report; see the list

To help you with those mosey aunts or grandmothers asking about the status of your love life, a recent report from WalletHub has found the best cities for dating.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 47% of U.S. adults are unmarried, but those looking for partners may want to test their luck in these cities.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across America on 35 indicators of dating-friendliness. Indicators included everything from the number of online dating opportunities to the average price of a two-person meal.

The researchers found that Seattle was the best place for people looking to find love, followed by Las Vegas and Denver, Colorado. Finishing out the top five is Austin, Texas.

"Where you live can have a big impact on your love life – if a city has a high population of singles and is packed with activities that you’ll enjoy, then you’ll have a better chance to meet someone with similar interests and can go on higher-quality dates," WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said. "In the current economy, a city that minimizes costs through inexpensive restaurants and venues, plus free things to do, is especially attractive."

If you can't seem to find a date to bring to the family Christmas dinner, it could be that you live in the five worst cities for singles, according to WalletHub which include Pearl City, HI, Glendale, CA, Brownsville, TX, Warwick, RI and Columbia, MD.

Who made the top 3

According to WalletHub, Seattle offered the best amenities for singles including attractions, restaurants, social clubs and other venues for dating. With the city's status as a tech hub offering residents high household incomes, Seattle seems to boast an extremely competitive dating pool.

FILE - Seattle Skyline At Night.

Las Vegas came in at second place due to it's iconic night life and low crime rate relative to other cities.

A view of the city with Sphere and Strip in Las Vegas, United States on November 16, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"For those who like to drink, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find out that Las Vegas has one of the lowest average beer prices in the U.S. One good date idea is a trip to the theater - the price of two tickets is among the lowest in the nation," WalletHub wrote on its website.

Denver made it in third place as a great place for singles looking to stay fit thanks to the cities proximity to the Rocky Mountains and plenty of outdoor activities available for dates.

Chris and Bre Young of Denver, Colorado ride a chair lift at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2019 during the 28th Annual Valentine's Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony. - The Youngs chose Valentine's Day to wed, and joined Expand

Here are the top 10: