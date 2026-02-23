Three-alarm fire tears through townhomes on Longboat Key

The Brief A fire started on Monday just before 10 a.m. at a townhome off of Lands End Drive in Longboat Key. Twenty-four units responded from Longboat Key, West Manatee Fire Rescue, Cedar Hammock and Sarasota County Fire Rescue. Longboat Key Fire Rescue says a cleaning lady helped alert them after she noticed smoke and fire.



Dozens of firefighters from multiple agencies were busy Monday morning, battling a fire that destroyed two townhomes off Lands End Drive in Longboat Key.

Longboat Key Fire Rescue said it could have been even worse if it weren't for witnesses and 911 calls.

What we know:

Just before 10 a.m. on Monday, neighbors knew something was wrong off Lands End Drive in Longboat Key.

"There was a ton of smoke coming out of the house on both sides. It started on the west side and moved on to the east side," Dawn Sensabaugh said.

Sensabaugh is the HOA president for the community and lives just two houses down.

"First, I texted the people who owned it to make sure they weren’t here. I was pretty sure they weren’t and told them to get out if they were," he said.

The owners of the townhome were out of state and supposed to arrive later in the week, but their cleaning lady was inside.

"She was kind of hysterical when she came out," Sensabaugh stated.

Dig deeper:

The call grew to a 3-alarm fire, requiring 24 units to respond from Longboat Key, West Manatee Fire Rescue, Cedar Hammock and Sarasota County Fire Rescue.

Chief Paul Dezzi of Longboat Key Fire Rescue said the cleaning lady helped get them on scene quickly.

"She noticed there was some fire in the wall behind an outlet and then that’s when we got the phone call from 911," Chief Dezzi explained.

It took firefighters about two hours to put it out.

Chief Dezzi said the wind helped move the fire.

"Being on the third floor, we had to use aerial apparatus to cut a hole in the roof to go ahead and ventilate both structures. We had heavy damage in both structures. Both are destroyed," he shared.

Vic Marks was out on a walk with his dog Charlie, when he noticed the smoke.

He said it was a quick and impressive response.

"There was a fire truck right in the entrance, and somebody was up on the roof, and there was smoke going out of it, which looked out the top floor or the eaves, we couldn’t see any flames," he said.

The backstory:

More than a year and a half ago, the homeowners in the area were still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

About four-and-a-half feet of water entered many of their downstairs areas.

Now, two owners have been dealt another blow.

"We were here last year, and this place was so devastated and now this and it’s coming back and all of a sudden this," said Marks.

What's next:

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate and determine how the fire started.