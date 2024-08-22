'Betrayal of the badge:' Hillsborough deputy arrested, accused of filming victims in his bathroom

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for video voyeurism after authorities said he filmed multiple victims in the bathroom of his home.

According to HCSO, the Tampa Police Department began investigating a cyber tip on May 6 regarding Justin DiBiase, 26, a deputy in the DUI Unit.

This led them to discover that DiBiase had illegally recorded victims in the bathroom of his home in June 2021. Detectives determined a camera was placed in the bathroom, pointing in the direction of the toilet and shower, recording explicit videos of two people.

On Thursday, DiBiase turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody and charged with three counts of video voyeurism - defendant 19 or older.

DiBiase was hired in March 2021 and had no significant disciplinary history, according to HCSO.