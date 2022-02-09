Betty Davis, Queen of Funk, dies at 77

article

Funk icon Betty Davis has died, Rolling Stone reported on Wednesday. The artist who produced a cult following for a heavily revered funk and soul discography was 77 years old.

Danielle Maggio, a close friend of Davis who was researching the artist’s work confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

Most known as the Queen of Funk, Davis was well known for her eccentric and highly sexual performances. Her self-titled debut album was first released in 1973 and was followed with two more records including "They Say I’m Different," released in 1974 and "Nasty Gal," in 1975.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

