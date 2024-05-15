Bicyclist dead after being hit by car in Sarasota

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday evening in Sarasota, according to officers.

The Sarasota Police Department's traffic unit is investigating the crash, which happened at around 9 p.m. along Washington Boulevard and Fruitville Road.

Investigators have closed the roads in the area and said they are expected to be shut down for several hours.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while officers investigate the crash and work to clear the scene.