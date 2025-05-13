Bicyclist killed in Polk County crash

The Brief Polk County deputies say a Dodge Charger hit an electric bicycle from behind in the Auburndale area on Monday night. The man riding the bike died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. PCSO says it does not appear that speed, impairment or distracted driving were factors in the crash.



A man died after Polk County deputies say a car hit him as he was riding an electric bicycle on Monday night.

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, a 2014 Dodge Charger hit the bike from behind shortly after 10 p.m. on Old Lake Alfred Rd. near Keystone Rd. in the Auburndale area.

Deputies say the bicyclist was wearing dark clothing and did not have a helmet on.

PCSO says it does not appear that speed, impairment or distracted driving were factors in the crash.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release the name of the man who died.

It's also not clear whether the bike's lights were working at the time of the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

