Biden to campaign in Florida; stops in Tampa, Kissimmee planned

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Tuesday to try to bolster support among two groups of voters --- veterans and Hispanics.

Biden will hold a “roundtable” event with veterans at 1:30 p.m. in Tampa and will take part in a Hispanic Heritage Month event at 6:30 p.m. in Kissimmee, according to his campaign.

The trip comes after Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigned last week in Miami-Dade County.

Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also have made a series of campaign appearances in Florida, a battleground state in the Nov. 3 election.