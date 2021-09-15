Big Ray's Fish Camp sinks heart and soul into each seafood dish

Frenchy's. Palm Pavilion. Dockside Dave's. There is no end to the list of good grouper sandwiches in the Bay Area, but if you haven't tried the delicious dish at Big Ray's Fish Camp, it may be worth satisfying the craving.

The Tampa staple focuses on fresh ingredients here, and therefore, the menu isn’t huge. The owner, Nick Cruz, is a Tampa native.

He grew up watching his grandfather fish, and learning the ropes – just a few blocks away at Ballast Point Pier. Nick's summers were spent learning to clean and cook the catch. That passion for fishing eventually led to Big Ray's Fish Camp.

It's original location is located on Interbay Boulevard in South Tampa – not far from where Nick went fishing with his grandfather. The recently opened their second location in downtown Tampa.

On the menu: Grouper Reuben, Shrimp Po'Boy, Shrimp Corn Dog, Grouper Cheeks, and, of course, the Grouper Sandwich.

Big Ray's Fish Camp is a recipient of this month’s Backing the Bay grant on behalf of the Vinik Sports Group. This is a program started to offer a boost to local businesses impacted by the pandemic. Businesses receive a $50,000 grant worth of marketing and advertising.

Learn more about Big Ray's by visiting the restaurant's website.