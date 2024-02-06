Bill banning social media for Florida minors moves forward

A bill that would ban Florida teens under 16 from having social media accounts is moving forward in the legislature, and that's just one of the several bills on the table in Tallahassee this week.

The Senate Judiciary Committee ended up advancing the legislation on a 7-2 vote Monday evening.

As written, the bill would prevent minors under the age of 16 from creating social media accounts.

It doesn't list specific social media platforms but targets outlets that track user activity, allow children to upload content, and have "addictive" design features.

It also would require platforms to terminate existing accounts that are "reasonably known" to be held by minors younger than 16 and would allow parents to request that minors’ accounts be terminated.

The bill is similar to a House bill that recently passed overwhelmingly.

Supporters of the legislation, including senate president Kathleen Passidomo, argue social media harms the mental health of children and can be used by sexual predators to communicate with minors.

"I support the concept. I support the bill. The speaker is so passionate about the issue. In my conversations with him, he has two little kids, and his concerns are valid," Passidomo added.

Critics have said the bills are unconstitutional, violate first amendment protections, and overlook the positive aspects of social media.

Governor Ron DeSantis even recently questioned the constitutionality of the bill as it reads and warned that it could create legal issues.

Platforms that violate the law could face fines between $50,000 and $100,000 per violation.

Meta, the parent company of platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, and tech-industry groups have criticized the proposal and warned about court challenges.