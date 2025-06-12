Bill could lead to new e-bike rules in Florida

The Brief A bill waiting for the governor's signature would mean stricter regulations for e-bikes. It would let local governments establish age requirements to operate an electric bike. If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the bill, it would go into effect July 1.



Lawmakers say the goal behind a bill waiting for the governor’s signature is to keep everyone safer on the roads.

Senate Bill 462 would let local governments create stricter regulations for e-bikes. This includes letting local governments create minimum age requirements to operate e-bikes and establish ordinances to require e-bike operators have a government-issued ID.

This is included in a larger transportation bill sponsored by Senator Nick DiCeglie (R-Pinellas County).

"E-bikes are a new phenomena, if you will," Senator DiCeglie said. "I live in Indian Rocks Beach, and I see probably dozens every day zipping North and South on Gulf Boulevard. Many of them are on sidewalks going the opposite way. They go 30 plus miles an hour. They obviously can be very dangerous," he said.

"I think it's really important for the public to know that these are dangerous and individuals who use this mode of transportation. They need to make sure that they understand the safety requirements and really, the dangers that go along with these e-bikes. We want folks to be able to use them. We also want folks to be able use them in a very responsible way and I think this bill addresses just that," DiCeglie said.

It would also allow local governments to have training on how to safely operate e-bikes, teaching people the rules of the road and what traffic laws apply to e-bikes.

Right now, DiCeglie said the state e-bike regulations are very similar to regular bikes.

"Bicycles, obviously, you share the road, you have various responsibilities. You have to stop at a stoplight. You have to stop at stop sign. You have to go with the flow of traffic, not the opposite direction," DiCeglie said. "So, I think that putting these other regulations in place when it comes to age, when it comes to photo ID, when it's comes to safety training, I think there is obviously an opportunity for these types of vehicles, bicycles, can participate in a safe way with what we currently have in place. Obviously, a lot of this has to do with individual responsibility and I think local governments can certainly communicate," he said.

If the governor signs it into law, it will go into effect July 1.

