Bird builds nest with face mask at Moores Creek National Battlefield

A bird at Moores Creek National Battlefield in Currie, North Carolina, has found a novel use for a face mask it found at the park.

According to the Moores Creek National Battlefield, the bird made a nest for its eggs with a mask inside one of the park’s golf carts.

The national park posted images of the makeshift nest to its Facebook page on April 25. Four small eggs can be seen nestled in the mask.

“This mask, designed to keep us safe, was used by this mother for a similar purpose, to make sure that all of her young are protected as well,” a representative for the park said on Facebook.