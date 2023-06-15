Black bear seen walking across tennis court near Florida resort

A black bear was sighted strolling through a recreation area in Destin, Florida, just a day after another black bear was seen frolicking in the ocean alongside beachgoers.

Griffon DeVenney, 15, recorded video on June 12 that showed a black bear walking across a tennis/basketball court at the Silver Dunes Condominium resort in Destin.

The resort is not far from where a possible second bear was spotted at the beach the day before.

FILE - Still image taken from video of another black bear sighting near a Destin, Florida, resort. (Griffon DeVinney via Storyful)

Given the proximity of the locations and time, Dennis DeVenney, Griffon’s dad, said he was "pretty sure" this was the same bear seen at the beach.

"We are staying right next door," he said.

Dennis said his other son, Maddox, was actually one of the people standing next to the bear during the beach sighting on June 11.

