‘Blindsided’ county commissioners pump the brakes on proposed round-the-clock incinerators in Lutz

Hillsborough County Commissioners decided Thursday to put a stop to a company's plan to build yard waste incinerators in a Lutz community.

The Environmental Protection Commission, which includes several county commissioners, unanimously voted to stop all work on an application process to build a pair of 40-foot-long incinerators on Crystal Lake Road. If passed, the machines would be able to burn trees and yard debris seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

"This is a heavy, industrial incinerator and we're talking about putting it in a residential community. It's not suited for here," stated Jen Messer, who lives about a mile from the proposed location of the incinerators. "My main concerns are health and safety of our children, seniors, our wildlife, Florida aquifers."

READ: Dunedin warns residents not to toss flammable chemicals away after trash truck catches fire

The Geraci family, who's owned hundreds of acres of land over the years, submitted the application for the incinerators, which would be built on their property. Opponents released a map showing the site is less than a mile from residential communities, a senior living center, a church and two schools.

Protestors do not want a 24-hour a day incinerator built in Lutz.

Dozens of outraged community members protested and spoke during the EPC meeting, urging commissioners to halt the permit process.

READ: Fleet of generators now in place to avoid wastewater overflows in Tampa

"I've got terrible asthma problems and I can't even go outside during the summer as it is. If they put all this junk in the air, how is it going to be the rest of the year?" asked Cathi DiMartino, who lives nearby.

A graphic shows the proximity of the incinerator to schools, parks, etc.

Several EPC commissioners accused the landowners of being deceptive. In November, the county commission rezoned more than 170 acres of Geraci land for a 200-home subdivision. They also approved the rezoning of 25 acres for rural use. Commissioner Ken Hagan said that application didn't mention the rural use plan included the incinerators.

"It completely blindsided us, to be honest with you. Incinerators are not uncommon. However, they're temporary for a short period of time and they're not located in the heart of a residential area," Hagan told FOX 13. "The idea of incinerators burning year-round, with all their adverse consequences to health and safety is contemptible."

Hillsborough County commissioners say they were blindsided when they learned land approved for rural use may house an incinerator that would run 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has the final decision about whether to approve the Geracis proposal. Hillsborough Commissioners, however, indicated they're willing to fight this in court if necessary.

FOX 13 reached out to the person listed on the application for the incinerators and the landowner's attorney, but no one responded to our requests for comment.