Swimmer Bobby Finke won two gold medals during the Summer Olympics. So when the Clearwater Marine Aquarium had a naming contest for their new seahorse, "Bobby" was the clear winner.

Bobby the Olympic swimmer will visit the aquarium Thursday morning to visit his namesake.

In the end of July, a beachgoer noticed a seahorse floating in the surf and was brought to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The male seahorse had an over-inflated swim bladder, and veterinarians released the trapped air. Because of its buoyancy issues, the male seahorse is non-releasable and will be calling the aquarium home for a while.

Within a few days of living at the aquarium, the seahorse became a father and gave birth to hundreds of little babies.

Meanwhile, over in Tokyo, Bobby Finke, who went to Countryside High School and the University of Florida, won his first gold medal in the men’s 800-meter freestyle swimming event.

Within a few days, he won his second gold medal in the 1,500-meter freestyle.

