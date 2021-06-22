Bodies of 2 juvenile girls found hours apart in Lauderhill, FL canal, police say

article

Police are investigating after the bodies of two girls were found in a canal in Lauderhill, Florida Tuesday.

According to 7 News WSVN, the first body was found Tuesday afternoon, floating in the canal near Northwest 21st Street and 56th Avenue. The body was believed to be that of a teenage girl and had been in the water for some time, but it was unclear exactly how long.

A second body was found in the same canal. WSVN reports the second body was found hours after the first, but police have not officially connected the two cases.

Police said they have identified the first body, but they are waiting until they notify the next of kin before they release her identity. The second body was not identified.

"What we know now is not much, and we’re asking for the public’s help," Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago said after the first body was found. "The female is described as a Black female and probably pre-teen, wearing short jean shorts with a gray shirt with pink lettering that says ‘Dance.’ She’s under 5 feet tall and was wearing no shoes. She has thick, short hair in twists."

Santiago said that the second body appears to be that of a girl no more than 12 years old, but he did not provide any additional details or description.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.