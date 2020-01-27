Body cam video: Pasco K-9 Shep quickly takes down fleeing suspect

A Pasco County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his handler made fast work of chasing down a suspect over the weekend.

The sheriff's office released a video from Deputy Carmack 's body camera showing him and his K-9, Shep chasing a suspect through a neighborhood in Hudson after a victim reported three men pulled a gun and fired in his direction.

The video shows Deputy Carmack release Shep's leash and the dog race forward around a home.

The next scene shows Shep with the suspect lying face down on the ground as another deputy handcuffs the suspect, 19-year-old Daniel Joseph Still, Jr.

Deputies later caught the other two suspects. All three are charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest without violence.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said Shep and the office’s other K-9s are invaluable.

”It provides us a step up, especially on tracking,” said sheriff’s spokesperson Amanda Hunter. “And the dogs can run much faster, too. They're able to catch up with suspects a lot quicker.”

In 2018 Carmack and Shep were featured on national television on the A&E series "Live PD."