Body found behind Advance Auto Parts store in Avon Park, deputies say

Highlands County deputies are investigating after a woman's body was found behind a store.

Investigators said the death investigation is taking place behind the Advance Auto Parts, located at 650 U.S. Highway 27 North in Avon Park. The woman has not been publicly identified and detectives are working to determine a cause of death.

Her body was located Tuesday morning

The sheriff's office is asking if anyone saw a woman wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans walking in the north Avon Park area around 11 p.m. to call Detective Melissa Kurtz at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. They said she is about 5'3 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.