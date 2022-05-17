Body found in garage of St. Petersburg home, police say

article

A man's body was found in the garage of a St. Petersburg home and police say they are investigating the situation as a homicide.

The discovery was made Tuesday at the home located at 3410 38th Street N, one block north of Gladden Park.

Police were originally called for "a suspicious circumstance" at the home.

When they arrived, they found a man's body in the garage.

Aerial view of home where body was found in garage, St. Pete PD said

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.