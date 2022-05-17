Expand / Collapse search

Body found in garage of St. Petersburg home, police say

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 4:04PM
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

Aerial view of backyard where body was found in garage, St. Pete PD said

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man's body was found in the garage of a St. Petersburg home and police say they are investigating the situation as a homicide. 

The discovery was made Tuesday at the home located at 3410 38th Street N, one block north of Gladden Park. 

Police were originally called for "a suspicious circumstance" at the home. 

When they arrived, they found a man's body in the garage.

Aerial view of home where body was found in garage, St. Pete PD said

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.