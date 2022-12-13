Body pulled from St. Pete retention pond identified as missing Tampa man

St. Petersburg police say a Tampa man who was reported missing by a relative was found dead in a retention pond.

The body — identified as 42-year-old Jamie Leon Hobdy — was located Monday in a retention pond near Interstate 275 and Gandy Boulevard.

Detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to help identify him.

Police said they are still investigating the manner and circumstances of his death.

The agency said the on-ramp lanes from westbound Gandy Boulevard to northbound I-275 will be shut down for several hours Tuesday morning as part of the investigation.