Body found in Withlacoochee River by canoers, deputies say

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who was found deceased floating in the Withlacoochee River on Sunday afternoon.

According to deputies, a Ranch Road resident called 911 around 1 p.m. saying while he was in his backyard, a couple of people canoeing on the Withlacoochee River told him they found a man’s body in the water.

Investigators say the pair continued down the river after reporting the information to the 911 caller.

Hernando County Fire Rescue crews used an airboat to find the man and remove him from the water. First responders say he was taken ashore at 33038 Ranch Road and pronounced dead.

The Florida Wildlife Commission was called upon to find the people in the canoe who initially found the body, but officers were unable to locate the pair.

The HCSO marine unit also responded to the area with a riverboat to search the banks for evidence linked to the body found.

Detectives and forensics specialists say the body had been in the water for some time because it was in the advanced stages of decomposition.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.

HCSO is actively working to identify the deceased individual and have been in contact with both the Pasco Sheriff's Office and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, as the area in question is just a few feet from the Pasco County line.

Detectives say the body has various and distinct scars, marks, and/or tattoos and anyone who may be able to identify the man is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Major Case Unit at 352-754-6830.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone or online at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.

Anonymous tipsters may also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.