Body of missing 85-year-old man found in lake in Palm Harbor, deputies investigating

An 85-year-old Clearwater man's body was found in a lake after he was reported missing when he left to go fishing and never came back home, according to officials.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the Clearwater Police Department asked for help searching for Clouster Bryant.

According to officials, Bryant went to Lake St. George regularly and deputies responded to the lake on Friday around 7 p.m. to assist with the search. Authorities say they searched the north boat ramp of Lake St. George and found Bryant's pick-up truck.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Flight Unit also responded to the scene to help search.

Deputies say they found a small John Boat that had capsized on the south side of the lake. According to officials, they also found a body that was positively identified as Bryant next to the boat.

The sheriff's office says Bryant was wearing a life jacket and fishing equipment was found with him. There were no obvious signs of recent damage to the boat, according to deputies.

There was also no evidence that the elderly man's death was criminal in nature, according to officials.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Offices says next of kin was notified, and the investigation is ongoing.