Missing paddleboarder found dead north of Dunedin Marina: Deputies

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says deputies assigned to the Dive Unit and Marine Unit found the body of 49-year-old Ziad Abdeen on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, he was found north of the Dunedin Marina in the intracoastal waterway.

PREVIOUS: Officials searching for missing paddleboarder last seen at Dunedin Marina

Abdeen was last seen on an inflatable paddle board out of Dunedin Marina. Officials say he was reported missing to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Friday after family members became concerned that he had not returned from a paddleboarding trip.

The sheriff's office says next of kin was notified. The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.

