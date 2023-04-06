Bodycam video released: Suspect 'ambushed' Pinellas County deputies, sheriff says

Two Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies say they feel lucky to be alive after coming face-to-face with a suspected thief who opened fire. Three weeks after the shooting, which sent one of the deputies to the hospital, the sheriff's office has released body camera video of what happened.

It was still light outside around 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12 when Pinellas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Cpl. Matthew Aitken and Sgt. Jacob Viano were sent to check out a report of someone breaking into cars near 6385 60th Ave. North in St. Petersburg.

When the deputies got there, the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Zion Bostick, had taken off.

Zion Bostik was killed after opening fire on Pinellas County deputies an a K-9

Cpl. Aitken and his K-9 Taco tracked the suspect to a nearby backyard. The newly released body camera video shows the deputies scaling the yard's fence, helping Taco over, as well.

They quickly lay eyes on Bostik and run toward him. Then they heard gunfire.

Sheriff: Suspect who 'ambushed' deputies was killed by sergeant after wounding K9 handler

According to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Bostik waited for the deputies to get closer before he began shooting.

Cpl. Aitken was hit and fell to the ground.

Cpl. Aitken and K9 Taco (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Sgt. Viano opened fire, hitting Bostik, who later died at the hospital.

"Viano was able to kill this guy before he fired additional rounds into [Cpl. Aitken] while he was laying on the ground," Gualtieri explained during a press conference in March. "If Viano hadn’t run with him, he wouldn’t be here today."

The suspect's gun, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Cpl. Aitken spent some time in the hospital, but has since been released. During a press conference April 6, Aitken also credited Taco's training to his survival.

"I was gonna send Taco on him. When I rounded the corner, [the suspect] already had the gun pointed on me. I had zero time," Aitken said. "Luckily Taco's training, he did exactly what he was trained to do."

Cpl. Aitken said he has not watched the body camera video of himself being shot by the suspect. He said he spoke with Sheriff Gualtieri, who reassured him that his recollection of the events were accurate.

"I remember everything up to the point when I saw a Bostik, he peeked out between houses and then went back the other way," Aitken recalled. "I remember seeing the back of the houses and when I was on the ground, I actually thought I got shot in the head, and then I passed out."

Cpl. Aitken said he and Sgt. Viano have known each other for 15 years, apprehending hundreds of suspects together.

Aitken is still on leave, recovering from his injuries.