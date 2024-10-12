Boil water notice lifted in Seffner and North Brandon after Hurricane Milton
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County lifted a precautionary boil water order for residents of Seffner and North Brandon on Saturday. The order, which had been in effect since Oct. 10, affected nearly 4,000 residents.
The Florida Department of Health recommends letting the water run for five minutes at each tap before use.
READ MORE: Hurricane Milton: Death toll rises as Florida recovers from damage
Hurricane Milton brought record rains and wind to the western region of Florida, leaving millions of residents without power and access to food, gas, and clean water.
Visit FOX 13 News here to stay updated on the hurricane recovery efforts.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter