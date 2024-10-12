Boil water notice lifted in Seffner and North Brandon after Hurricane Milton

Press play to watch FOX 13 live:

Hillsborough County lifted a precautionary boil water order for residents of Seffner and North Brandon on Saturday. The order, which had been in effect since Oct. 10, affected nearly 4,000 residents.

The Florida Department of Health recommends letting the water run for five minutes at each tap before use.

Hurricane Milton brought record rains and wind to the western region of Florida, leaving millions of residents without power and access to food, gas, and clean water.

