Books for kids: Proceeds from 'Zoey's Adventures to the Ice Cream Shop' help Florida shelters

The Tampa Bay area is rich with local authors, including one who is giving back to the community she is writing about.

Ilene Lieber is the author of the children’s book "Zoey’s Adventures to the Ice Cream Shop."

Her pet and inspiration, Zoey, made her TV debut Tuesday, and gave Linda Hurtado some kisses of appreciation.

It’s the first book of what will be a series about Zoey’s adventures around the Bay Area.

The "Ice Cream Shop" book is about this lovable golden retriever’s visit to get ice cream on National Ice Cream Day (which is not officially recognized on July 18, but maybe should be).

"Zoey's Adventures to the Ice Cream Shop" available online and Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach

Two illustrators helped bring the colorful children’s book to life.

Lieber said she had been in PR and marketing for 5 years when she decided to do something new. She said she loves her dog, kids, and writing, so she merged her passions into the book.

She is donating a portion of proceeds from the book to animal shelters and organizations, including Pet Pal in St. Petersburg, the Pet Alliance of Orlando, and the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach.

Advertisement

For more about the "Zoey’s Adventures" book series, visit https://zoeysadventuresbooks.com/.