BPD: Burglary suspect dies after jumping into pond while fleeing from officers

Police in Bradenton are investigating after a burglary suspect took off, jumped into a retention pond and was later found dead.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, officers were responding to the 5100 block of Riverside Drive E. to investigate reports of vehicle burglaries when they found two male suspects hiding on the porch of an apartment.

Officers took one suspect into custody, but the other fled on foot, entered a retention pond and refused to return to the officers, according to BPD.

Police say the suspect went under the water a short time later and did not resurface.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office dive team responded to the scene and found the male suspect dead.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

