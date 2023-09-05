BPD: Carjacking suspect who pointed gun at officers dies after getting shot by Bartow police

article

The suspect in an armed carjacking died after he was shot by two officers on US 98 in Bartow, according to police.

Authorities say that Joshua Lee Walker, 32, pointed a gun at officers after being accused of carjacking a couple and ramming the stolen vehicle into three other cars.

The incident started in Highlands City. Authorities say Walker had active Polk County warrants for harassing communication, two counts of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and harassing a witness/victim.

Officials say that Walker asked for his mom’s car to avoid police, and she said no.

Walker took off on foot and threatened to let law enforcement kill him, according to authorities.

Bartow police say the man carjacked a car outside a nearby liquor store and headed south on 98. As he went by the Bartow Ford dealership he rammed into two cars, according to law enforcement.

Officials say Walker threatened drivers with a gun to try to take their cars.

When BPD arrived on the scene, they say Walker pulled a gun on them before officers shot him.

The loaded 9 mm gun Walker had was used to commit several felonies, according to officers. Authorities say the gun had a live round in the chamber and 10 live rounds in the 13-round capacity magazine.

Walker is a convicted felon and not legally allowed to possess a firearm, according to officials.

He was shot at least twice and had surgery after arriving at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Bartow Police Chief Andy Ray. Officials say Walker died at the hospital on Monday night.

The investigation is ongoing.