Suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Bartow: PCSO
BARTOW, Fla. - A suspect was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting in Bartow, investigators said.
The 10th Judicial Circuit's officer-involved deadly incident task force is investigating the shooting.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said no officers with the Bartow Police Department were injured.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.