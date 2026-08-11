Bradenton Dollar Tree robbery: Suspect arrested in Los Angeles one year later

The Brief A woman wanted for a Bradenton Dollar Tree robbery is in custody after more than a year on the run. Federal agents located the suspect in Los Angeles after Bradenton investigators linked evidence left at the crime scene to her. The suspect will be extradited to Manatee County to face an armed robbery charge.



A 40-year-old woman wanted for robbing a Bradenton store while claiming to have a weapon has been arrested in California after more than a year on the run, according to police.

Bradenton Dollar Tree robbery

What we know:

Bradenton police said 40-year-old Adrian Randall walked into the Dollar Tree off 1st Street on July 8, 2025, wearing a coat and covering her face. She entered the store's office, claimed to have a weapon, and ordered employees to empty the safe before leaving within two minutes.

Officers recovered items Randall wore during the robbery and used testing to link the evidence back to her. The FBI-Los Angeles Fugitive Task Force located and arrested her in Los Angeles on Friday.

Randall has a lengthy criminal history and will soon be extradited back to Manatee County to face an armed robbery charge.

California fugitive task force

What they're saying:

"I think a lot of times it’s easy for people to think well maybe the investigation, maybe they just gave up," Meredith Censullo of the Bradenton Police Department said. "The reality is sometimes it takes a long time to gather all of the vital information that’s needed and in this case that was the case."

"We had to wait for Adrian to essentially slip up and when she did, that provided another clue which ultimately led us to Los Angeles, California," Censullo said.

Manatee County extradition

What we don't know:

Police are waiting to confirm the exact date when Randall will arrive back in Manatee County for booking.